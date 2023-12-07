Specifications for the 1995 Toyota Vienta Csi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Toyota Vienta Csi Vcv10 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4725 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|264 Nm
|Makimum Power
|136 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6T153Vk1009123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Air Conditioning - $1,995
- Metallic Paint - $150