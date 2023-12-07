Specifications for the 1995 Volkswagen Caravelle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Volkswagen Caravelle 2.5L Petrol 3D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Wheelbase
|2920 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|4655 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1640 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz70Zph123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $2,690
