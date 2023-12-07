WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Golf
  4. Gl

1995 Volkswagen Golf Gl 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

1995 Volkswagen Golf Gl 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1995 Volkswagen Golf Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Golf News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1464 mm
Tracking Rear 1442 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4020 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1225 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1620 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 395 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 166 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Radiator Support
VIN Number Wvwzzz1Ezsk123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $54,100
110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,800
110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,800
R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $74,800
R 4Motion 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $68,100