Specifications for the 1995 Volkswagen Golf Vr6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Volkswagen Golf Vr6 2.8L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1447 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4020 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|235 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Hzrw347190
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590