1995 Volkswagen Passat Gl Vr6 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Volkswagen Passat Gl Vr6 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1995 Volkswagen Passat Gl Vr6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1428 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4605 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1370 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 235 Nm
Makimum Power 128 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Azre170329
Country Manufactured Germany

