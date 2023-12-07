Specifications for the 1995 Volkswagen Vento Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Volkswagen Vento Gl 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1448 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1090 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|166 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Hzrw637785
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,990
- Air Conditioning - $1,990
- Alloy Wheels
- Metallic Paint