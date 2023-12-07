WhichCar
1995 Volvo 4 40 Glt 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback

1995 Volvo 4 40 Glt 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1995 Volvo 4 40 Glt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1426 mm
Wheelbase 2503 mm
Height 1388 mm
Length 4345 mm
Width 1686 mm
Kerb Weight 1068 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 165 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Radiator Support
VIN Number Xlbky315Erc123456
Country Manufactured Netherlands