Specifications for the 1995 Volvo 9 40 Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Volvo 9 40 Gl 2.3L Petrol 5D Estate
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE Volvo News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1471 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Wheelbase
|2770 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4845 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1347 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2950
|Maxiumum Torque
|185 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 Hr15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 Hr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1944856P1234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $650
- Power Mirrors