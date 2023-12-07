WhichCar
1995 Volvo 9 40 Gle 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Volvo 9 40 Gle 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1995 Volvo 9 40 Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1471 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4870 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1342 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2950
Maxiumum Torque 185 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Yv19448X6P1234567
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Sweden