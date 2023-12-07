WhichCar
1996 Audi A6 2.6 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Audi A6 2.6 2.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1996 Audi A6 2.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2687 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 1783 mm
Kerb Weight 1480 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 225 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Azsn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

