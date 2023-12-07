Specifications for the 1996 Audi A8 2.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Audi A8 2.8 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1597 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|2880 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|5034 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Dzsn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Current Audi A8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$201,375
|L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$221,375