1996 Bentley Turbo R 6.8L Petrol 4D Saloon

1996 Bentley Turbo R 6.8L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1996 Bentley Turbo R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1549 mm
Wheelbase 3162 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 5395 mm
Width 2008 mm
Kerb Weight 2450 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 286 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scbzp15C0Tch57001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain