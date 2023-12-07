WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Xantia
  4. Vsx Turbo Ct

1996 Citroen Xantia Vsx Turbo Ct 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1996 Citroen Xantia Vsx Turbo Ct 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1996 Citroen Xantia Vsx Turbo Ct. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1502 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4444 mm
Width 1755 mm
Kerb Weight 1376 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1945 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 615 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Maxiumum Torque 235 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 40 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Vf7X16D00006D0001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France