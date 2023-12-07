Specifications for the 1996 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Bullet 5000I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Bullet 5000I Vsii 5.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4896 mm
|Width
|1614 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|425 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsk80Nvl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Leather Trim
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Trip Computer