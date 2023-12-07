Specifications for the 1996 Daewoo Cielo Load Runner. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Daewoo Cielo Load Runner 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1398 mm
|Length
|4256 mm
|Width
|1662 mm
|Kerb Weight
|988 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1590 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|860 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|123 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Klata08Y1Tb123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette with 2 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning