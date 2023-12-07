WhichCar
1996 Ford Falcon Gli Olympic Classic Efii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Ford Falcon Gli Olympic Classic Efii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1996 Ford Falcon Gli Olympic Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1453 mm
Length 4906 mm
Width 1861 mm
Kerb Weight 1566 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 357 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgswrj12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia