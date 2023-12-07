Specifications for the 1996 Ford Laser Lynx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Ford Laser Lynx Kj 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2505 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4125 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1125 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jc0Aaasgpmrm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,948
- Metallic Paint