Specifications for the 1996 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb) Vf 2.5L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1700 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1700 mm
|Wheelbase
|3570 mm
|Height
|2662 mm
|Length
|5368 mm
|Width
|1972 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Gcm
|5500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/70R15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Sfalxxbdvlst99000
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Airbag - Passenger - $1,500
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,990
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Central Locking - $250