WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Transit
  4. Mid (Lwb)

1996 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb) Vf 2.5L Diesel Van

1996 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb) Vf 2.5L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1996 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Transit News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1700 mm
Tracking Rear 1700 mm
Wheelbase 3570 mm
Height 2662 mm
Length 5368 mm
Width 1972 mm
Kerb Weight 1880 kg
Gcm 5500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 63 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70R15
Rear Tyre 225/70R15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Sfalxxbdvlst99000
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided