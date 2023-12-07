Specifications for the 1996 Ford Transit (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Ford Transit (Swb) 2.5L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1692 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1700 mm
|Wheelbase
|2835 mm
|Height
|2049 mm
|Length
|4616 mm
|Width
|1972 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1620 kg
|Gcm
|3100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1210 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Sfahxxbdvhst99000
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Airbag - Passenger - $1,500
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,990
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Central Locking - $250