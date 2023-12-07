WhichCar
1996 Ford Transit (Swb) 2.5L Diesel Van

1996 Ford Transit (Swb) 2.5L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1996 Ford Transit (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1692 mm
Tracking Rear 1700 mm
Wheelbase 2835 mm
Height 2049 mm
Length 4616 mm
Width 1972 mm
Kerb Weight 1620 kg
Gcm 3100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2830 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1210 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 63 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R15
Rear Tyre 215/70 R15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Sfahxxbdvhst99000
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided