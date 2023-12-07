WhichCar
1996 Holden Nova Slx Lg 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1996 Holden Nova Slx Lg 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1996 Holden Nova Slx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2465 mm
Height 1380 mm
Length 4095 mm
Width 1685 mm
Kerb Weight 1070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 135 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6T153Aea10D123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Australia