1996 Honda Civic Vti-R 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1996 Honda Civic Vti-R 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1996 Honda Civic Vti-R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4180 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1131 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7600
Torque RPM 7000
Maxiumum Torque 148 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R15
Rear Tyre 195/55 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmek43500S000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

