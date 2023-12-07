WhichCar
1996 HSV Clubsport Vs 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 HSV Clubsport Vs 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1996 HSV Clubsport Vs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2731 mm
Height 1403 mm
Length 4861 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1572 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 235/45 Zr17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vsk19Upl123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia