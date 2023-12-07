WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Cherokee
  4. Limited (4X4)

1996 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4) Xj 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1996 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4) Xj 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1996 Jeep Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep Cherokee News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2576 mm
Height 1693 mm
Length 4288 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1590 kg
Gcm 4475 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2210 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.1 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R15
Rear Tyre 225/70 R15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J4Fjb8S8Sl100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America