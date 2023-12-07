WhichCar
1996 Mazda E1800 Compact 1.8L Petrol Van

1996 Mazda E1800 Compact 1.8L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 6
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1996 Mazda E1800 Compact. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1370 mm
Wheelbase 2220 mm
Height 1850 mm
Length 4230 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 1260 kg
Gcm 3365 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2265 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 660 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 136 Nm
Makimum Power 58 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 165Rx14X4.5
Rear Rim Size 165Rx14X4.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Jmosswoe300123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Japan