1996 Mazda E1800 Compact 1.8L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1370 mm
|Wheelbase
|2220 mm
|Height
|1850 mm
|Length
|4230 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1260 kg
|Gcm
|3365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|136 Nm
|Makimum Power
|58 kW
|Front Rim Size
|165Rx14X4.5
|Rear Rim Size
|165Rx14X4.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Jmosswoe300123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,815