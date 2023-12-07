Specifications for the 1996 Mercedes-Benz E230 T Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Mercedes-Benz E230 T Classic W210 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1548 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|4816 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2102372A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Roof Racks
- Side Airbags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Traction Control System