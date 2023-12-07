Specifications for the 1996 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Mercedes-Benz E320 Avantgarde W210 3.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1534 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1468 mm
|Length
|4795 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2100552A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $2,967
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Power Sunroof - $3,786