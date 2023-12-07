WhichCar
1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Wheelbase 3040 mm
Height 1486 mm
Length 5113 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 2180 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2710 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 18 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 570 Nm
Makimum Power 290 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1400572A123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany