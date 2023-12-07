Specifications for the 1996 Peugeot 306 Xsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Peugeot 306 Xsi 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1433 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1354 mm
|Length
|4030 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|183 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf37Arfx230930648
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim - $3,120
- Metallic Paint - $625
- Power Sunroof - $1,500