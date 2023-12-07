Specifications for the 1996 Proton Persona Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Proton Persona Gli 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4360 mm
|Width
|1680 mm
|Kerb Weight
|955 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|126 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.0Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Pl1C97Snrtb988788
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Malaysia
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver