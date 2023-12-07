Specifications for the 1996 Saab 900 Se 2.5 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Saab 900 Se 2.5 V6 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1446 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1443 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4637 mm
|Width
|1711 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|227 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Dd55Vxv2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint