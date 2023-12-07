WhichCar
1996 Suzuki Vitara Jlx (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1996 Suzuki Vitara Jlx (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1996 Suzuki Vitara Jlx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1395 mm
Tracking Rear 1400 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2200 mm
Height 1665 mm
Length 3630 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 1205 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 133 Nm
Makimum Power 71 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P205/75R15
Rear Tyre P205/75R15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jsaetao2V01123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

