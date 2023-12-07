Specifications for the 1996 Suzuki Vitara Jlx Estate (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Suzuki Vitara Jlx Estate (4X4) 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1395 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2480 mm
|Height
|1700 mm
|Length
|4030 mm
|Width
|1635 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|133 Nm
|Makimum Power
|71 kW
|Front Tyre
|205Sr15
|Rear Tyre
|205Sr15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsaetd01V00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $165
Current Suzuki Vitara pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|1.6L 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,900
|1.6L 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$28,800
|Gl+ (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,800
|Gl+ (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$29,400
|Shadow 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,300
|S-Turbo (2Wd) (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,700
|S-Turbo Sunroof (4Wd) (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$37,300
|Turbo Allgrip 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$36,800
|Turbo Shadow 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,200
|Turbo 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$33,200
|1.6L 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,200
|1.6L 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$27,700
|Gl+ (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,200
|Gl+ (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$28,800
|Shadow 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,600
|S-Turbo (2Wd) (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,000
|S-Turbo Sunroof (4Wd) (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$34,800
|Turbo Allgrip 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$34,400
|Turbo Shadow 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,400
|Turbo 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,000
|1.6L 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,490
|1.6L 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$29,990
|Gl+ (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,490
|Gl+ (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$29,990
|Shadow 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$35,990
|S-Turbo (2Wd) (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,490
|S-Turbo Sunroof (4Wd) (Qld) 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,990
|Turbo Allgrip 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,490
|Turbo Shadow 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,990
|Turbo 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,490
|Beat 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,490
|Turbo Beat 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,490