1996 Toyota Tarago Advantage Tcr10R 2.4L Petrol 3D Wagon

1996 Toyota Tarago Advantage Tcr10R 2.4L Petrol 3D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1996 Toyota Tarago Advantage. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2860 mm
Height 1790 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2450 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 208 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt711Ac1001234567
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan