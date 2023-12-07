Specifications for the 1996 Volkswagen Passat Gl Vr6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1996 Volkswagen Passat Gl Vr6 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1428 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4605 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|235 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Azre170329
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
