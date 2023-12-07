WhichCar
1996 Volvo 8 50 R 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1996 Volvo 8 50 R 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1996 Volvo 8 50 R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1470 mm
Wheelbase 2665 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4670 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 1457 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Efi
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Yv1Ls5806T2313125
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Belgium