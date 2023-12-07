Specifications for the 1997 Aston Martin Db7. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Aston Martin Db7 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1516 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Wheelbase
|2591 mm
|Height
|1238 mm
|Length
|4646 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1775 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|89 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|490 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfaa1110Sk100235
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers