Specifications for the 1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Bullet Extreme 5.7I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Bullet Extreme 5.7I Vsii 5.7L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|4896 mm
|Width
|1614 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|494 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vsk80Pvl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Leather Trim
- Trip Computer