Specifications for the 1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Volanti Extreme 5.7 Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Corsa Specialized Vehicles Volanti Extreme 5.7 Si Vt 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1594 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2788 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtl69Pvl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Cloth Trim
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim