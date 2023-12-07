Specifications for the 1997 Daewoo Espero Cd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Daewoo Espero Cd 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1426 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1406 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1388 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1718 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|164 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Klajf19W1Sb000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver & Anti-lock Brakes Package - $2,050
- Air Conditioning - $2,000