Specifications for the 1997 Daihatsu Feroza Se (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Daihatsu Feroza Se (4X4) F300B 1.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1335 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1335 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2175 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|3785 mm
|Width
|1635 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1220 kg
|Gcm
|3150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|128 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver K Frame
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdaoof30000000240
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Sunroof
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,948