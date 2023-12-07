WhichCar
1997 Ford Fairlane Ghia Concorde Nl 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1997 Ford Fairlane Ghia Concorde Nl 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1997 Ford Fairlane Ghia Concorde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1566 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2919 mm
Height 1428 mm
Length 5122 mm
Width 1861 mm
Kerb Weight 1642 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 357 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaajglwtd12345
Country Manufactured Australia