WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Commodore
  4. S

1997 Holden Commodore S Vt 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1997 Holden Commodore S Vt 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1997 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Commodore News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1587 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2788 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4884 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P225/50 R16
Rear Tyre P225/50 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vtk69Hvl123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia