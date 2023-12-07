WhichCar
1997 Honda Civic Gli 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1997 Honda Civic Gli 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1997 Honda Civic Gli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 4180 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 144 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R14
Rear Tyre 175/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmek14500S000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

