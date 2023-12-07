WhichCar
1997 Honda Crx 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

1997 Honda Crx 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1997 Honda Crx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1465 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2370 mm
Height 1255 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1115 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7600
Torque RPM 7000
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R14
Rear Tyre 195/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmeg21800S123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan