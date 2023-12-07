WhichCar
1997 Hyundai Excel Glx 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1997 Hyundai Excel Glx 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1997 Hyundai Excel Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1420 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1394 mm
Length 4103 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 980 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 131 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R13
Rear Tyre 175/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhua31Npru123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea