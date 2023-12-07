WhichCar
1997 Hyundai Sonata Gle 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1997 Hyundai Sonata Gle 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1997 Hyundai Sonata Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1405 mm
Length 4700 mm
Width 1773 mm
Kerb Weight 1264 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 102 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/70 R14
Rear Tyre 195/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhdf21Fppu123456
Country Manufactured Korea

