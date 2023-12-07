Specifications for the 1997 Jaguar Xj6 4.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Jaguar Xj6 4.0 Series Ii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2870 mm
|Height
|1314 mm
|Length
|5023 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|81 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|392 Nm
|Makimum Power
|183 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Rear Door
|VIN Number
|Sajjfald3Bp123456
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $2,350
- Power Sunroof - $4,150