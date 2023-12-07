Specifications for the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4) Zg 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1473 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1716 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|87 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|301 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/75 R15S
|Rear Tyre
|215/75 R15S
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|1J4Gzb8S1Ty100001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Luxury
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Current Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,800
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,000
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$90,100
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$126,700
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,900
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,300
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$86,600
|Limited 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,950
|Night Eagle 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,450
|Overland 5 Seat (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$77,950
|Summit Reserve 4Xe Phev (4X4) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$111,450