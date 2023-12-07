WhichCar
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4) Zg 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4) Zg 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1716 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2360 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 87 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 301 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/75 R15S
Rear Tyre 215/75 R15S
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number 1J4Gzb8S1Ty100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Austria

