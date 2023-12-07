WhichCar
1997 Land Rover Discovery V8I (4X4) 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

1997 Land Rover Discovery V8I (4X4) 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1997 Land Rover Discovery V8I (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 206 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1928 mm
Length 4524 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1900 kg
Gcm 6720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88.5 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 134 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205R16
Rear Tyre 205R16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Salljgmm7Ma012345
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain

